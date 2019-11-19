For trans activists, recent setbacks temper long-term hopes

NEW YORK — Transgender rights activists in the U.S. are trying to maintain long-term optimism even as many hard-won protections are under threat.

Last month, the Trump administration argued at the Supreme Court that employers should be allowed to fire workers because they are transgender.

The administration also has moved to revoke health care discrimination protections for trans people and restrict their ability to serve in the military.

Activists contend that political efforts to roll back transgender rights contribute to the persistent phenomenon of anti-trans vitriol and violence.

The FBI says hate crimes against trans people rose by 34% last year. And advocacy groups say 22 transgender people have been victims of fatal violence so far this year.

They will be honoured in Wednesday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance events.

David Crary, The Associated Press