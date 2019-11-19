Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
For trans activists, recent setbacks temper long-term hopes
by David Crary, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 11:55 am EST
Army Capt. Alivia Stehlik, second from left, together with other transgender military members, from left, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann, Army Capt. Jennifer Peace, Army SSgt. Patricia King, and Navy Petty Officer Third Class Akira Wyatt, testify about their service before a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, as the Trump administration pushes to ban their service. Stehlik is a graduate of West Point and served in Iraq. Amid their annual vigils for transgender homicide victims, trans-rights activists in the U.S. are trying to maintain long-term optimism even as many hard-won protections are under threat. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
NEW YORK — Transgender rights activists in the U.S. are trying to maintain long-term optimism even as many hard-won protections are under threat.
Last month, the Trump administration argued at the Supreme Court that employers should be allowed to fire workers because they are transgender.
The administration also has moved to revoke health care discrimination protections for trans people and restrict their ability to serve in the military.
Activists contend that political efforts to roll back transgender rights contribute to the persistent phenomenon of anti-trans vitriol and violence.
The FBI says hate crimes against trans people rose by 34% last year. And advocacy groups say 22 transgender people have been victims of fatal violence so far this year.
They will be honoured in Wednesday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance events.