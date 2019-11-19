Loading articles...

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Parkdale

Emergency crews at the scene of a three-alarm fire on Queen Street East near Dufferin in Parkdale on Nov. 19, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tammie Sutherland

A section of Queen Street West is closed in Parkdale and residents have been forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at a restaurant Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Dufferin around 5 a.m.

Officials said it appears the fire started at a restaurant/butcher shop called Chantecler Boucherie, and quickly spread to the second floor of the building.

All buildings to the west of the restaurant had to be evacuated.

There has been no word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Bayview express, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Visibility at 8km at YYZ and about 16km downtown #Toronto So not too bad just rather misty sky. Fog advisory con…
Latest Weather
Read more