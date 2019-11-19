Fire breaks out at restaurant in Parkdale

A section of Queen Street West is closed in Parkdale and residents have been forced out of their homes after a fire broke out at a restaurant Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of Dufferin around 5 a.m.

Officials said it appears the fire started at a restaurant/butcher shop called Chantecler Boucherie, and quickly spread to the second floor of the building.

All buildings to the west of the restaurant had to be evacuated.

There has been no word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.