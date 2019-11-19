EU court refers doubts on Polish chamber to national court

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top court has ruled that there are reasons to question the independence of a new judicial chamber in Poland that monitors and potentially punishes judges.

However, the European Court of Justice has left it to Poland’s highest court to determine whether the new Disciplinary Chamber is independent.

The European court was responding to questions by Poland’s Supreme Court regarding the legality of the chamber that was introduced by the ruling right-wing party.

Many of those appointed to the chamber were recommended by the Law and Justice Party, which has been condemned by EU leaders for meddling in the country’s legal system.

