Esper urges ‘very public posture’ on Chinese sea claims

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, talks with his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana during a press conference at the Philippine Department of National Defense in Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Esper met with his Philippine counterpart to advance the alliance as well as strengthen regional security cooperation to uphold international rules and norms. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — The U.S. defence chief has urged governments affected by China’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea “to take a very public posture” and assert their sovereign rights, adding that acting collectively is the best way to send a message “to get China on the right path.”

Defence Secretary Mark Esper raised concerns over China’s increasingly assertive actions in the disputed waters in a news conference Tuesday after meeting his Philippine counterpart, Delfin Lorenzana, in Manila.

Esper said most participants in an Asian defence meeting that he attended in Thailand this week were “very concerned about China’s excessive claims” and its lack of compliance with international laws and norms.

The disputes have long been a major point of contention between Washington and Beijing.

