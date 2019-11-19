Elderly man suffers serious burns in North York house fire

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out at a semi-detached home in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Lomar Drive, in the Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400 area, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

Officials said firefighters made their way into the smoke-filled home and found the 83-year-old man on the floor of the home.

“We had reports, from the report of fire, that an elderly person lived here who was disabled, so we knew right away that we were looking for someone,” Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming explained.

Paramedics said he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire, which was contained to a single room in the home, was quickly put out.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.