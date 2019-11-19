Loading articles...

Elderly man suffers serious burns in North York house fire

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 5:48 am EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out at a semi-detached home in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Lomar Drive, in the Sheppard Avenue West and Highway 400 area, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the back of the home when firefighters arrived.

Officials said firefighters made their way into the smoke-filled home and found the 83-year-old man on the floor of the home.

“We had reports, from the report of fire, that an elderly person lived here who was disabled, so we knew right away that we were looking for someone,” Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming explained.

Paramedics said he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire, which was contained to a single room in the home, was quickly put out.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Watch your drive this morning
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
⚠️Fog Advisory ⚠️as of 3:16am Nov 19. Watch for some freezing drizzle this morning as well that could create some i…
Latest Weather
Read more