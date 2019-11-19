Loading articles...

Dutch authorities give medical assistance to stowaways

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch emergency services say they are giving medical assistance to a group of 25 stowaways found on board a ship that was heading to England.

Emergency co-ordination organization Rijnmond Veilig says that the stowaways were discovered Tuesday night in a refrigerated container on board the ship.

Dutch broadcaster NOS, citing an unnamed police spokesperson, reported that the ship was a ferry that turned around and headed back to the port of Vlaardingen near Rotterdam after the discovery.

Rijnmond Veilig says that the ship’s crew has reported that there were no fatalities.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

