Loading articles...

Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Scarborough

A man was shot in an SUV on Midland Avenue near Steeles Avenue on Nov. 18, 2019. CITYNEWS

A man has serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in the city’s east end.

Just before midnight on Monday, the man was in an SUV on Midland Avenue near Steeles Avenue, when another vehicle approached and the shooting started.

It is not clear if the people in either vehicles were shooting at each other. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

So far, there is no description of a suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Police wouldn’t say if there was more than one person in either vehicle.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:39 AM
Watch your drive this morning
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
⚠️Fog Advisory ⚠️as of 3:16am Nov 19. Watch for some freezing drizzle this morning as well that could create some i…
Latest Weather
Read more