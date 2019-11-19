Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Scarborough

A man has serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in the city’s east end.

Just before midnight on Monday, the man was in an SUV on Midland Avenue near Steeles Avenue, when another vehicle approached and the shooting started.

It is not clear if the people in either vehicles were shooting at each other. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

So far, there is no description of a suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Police wouldn’t say if there was more than one person in either vehicle.