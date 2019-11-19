Loading articles...

Dolphins release Walton, citing unspecified police matter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have released troubled running back Mark Walton, saying he had been involved in an unspecified police matter.

Tuesday’s announcement came as the second-year player served a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

The suspension stemmed from Walton being arrested three times last off-season in his hometown of Miami. He was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanour weapons charge.

Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed.

Neither the Dolphins nor Walton’s representatives, First Round Management, immediately returned calls seeking comment.

Walton was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 draft after leaving the University of Miami. The Bengals waived him in April after his arrests. The Dolphins signed him in May.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

