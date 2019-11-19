Loading articles...

Dad facing charges after toddler accidentally shoots mom

DERRY, Pa. — A woman was accidentally shot and wounded when she tried to take a loaded gun from her toddler son at the family’s Pennsylvania home.

Authorities disclosed details of the shooting when they announced Monday that the woman’s husband would face charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment. His name has not been released.

The shooting in Derry occurred Nov. 1.

Authorities say the 25-year-old father left the weapon unsecured, and it was picked up by their 2-year-old. The boy’s 24-year-old mother tried to get the gun from him, but it discharged a bullet that went into her thigh.

The woman has since recovered from her wound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Spadina, the left lane is blocked with slow moving maintenance crews. They are doing pothol…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:39 AM
Visibility at 8km at YYZ and about 16km downtown #Toronto So not too bad just rather misty sky. Fog advisory con…
Latest Weather
Read more