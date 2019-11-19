Loading articles...

Congress wants review of Keystone pipeline in wake of spill

BISMARCK, N.D. — Some U.S. House Democrats want a review of the Keystone pipeline and the federal agency that regulates it.

The request Monday to the Government Accountability Office comes after a pipeline breach in North Dakota leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million litres) of oil.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone; Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio; Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials subcommittee Chairman Dan Lipinski; and Energy subcommittee Chairman Bobby Rush say in a letter that the North Dakota leak is the third spill from the pipeline in three years.

The lawmakers say the spills raise “serious questions” about pipeline owner TC Energy’s management of the line. They also question whether the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is providing adequate oversight of it.

The Associated Press

