Bullet holes found in home's window after possible drive-by shooting

The front window of a home was riddled with bullet holes after an apparent drive-by shooting in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue area on Tuesday night.

Police responded to calls for a shooting at a home on Redgrave Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators believe shots were fired into the home from a white vehicle that fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no further suspect descriptions have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.