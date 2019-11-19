Loading articles...

Bullet holes found in home's window after possible drive-by shooting

Last Updated Nov 19, 2019 at 10:44 pm EST

The front window of a home was riddled with bullet holes after an apparent drive-by shooting in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue area on Tuesday night.

Police responded to calls for a shooting at a home on Redgrave Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators believe shots were fired into the home from a white vehicle that fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and no further suspect descriptions have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

