Loading articles...

Brazil police: officer fired stray bullet that killed girl

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities have identified a police officer as responsible for a stray bullet that killed an eight-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro state this year.

Police on Tuesday presented the results of an investigation into the killing of Ágatha Sales Félix, who was shot in the back on Sept. 20 in the Complexo do Alemao slum.

The officer reported using his gun to target an armed suspect, authorities said. The investigation discredited his claim.

Félix is among six children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro state this year. The latest victim was Ketellen Umbelino de Oliveira Gomes, 5, killed on her way to school on Nov. 12.

Non-profit organization Rio de Paz says at least 66 children have died from stray bullets in the Rio area since 2007.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Courtice Rd. - left lane blocked with a collision & right lane closed for construction, delay from Harmony.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:24 PM
Fog Advisory ENDED as of 12:06pm but there could be more tonight #HaltonHills #Milton etc (Nov 19 -Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more