Brampton man charged with sexual assault on international student

Gurpinder Singh, 28. Toronto police

A Brampton man is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault against an international student.

Toronto police allege the suspect befriended the student, telling her he could help her set up Canadian bank accounts.

They say the woman travelled to Toronto from out-of-province last week to meet the man in a local hotel room, at which time they allege he sexually assaulted her.

Police allege the man took photos of the student and threatened both her and her family.

Gurpinder Singh, 28, is facing one count each of sexual assault, uttering a death threat, extortion and voyeurism.

