Bosnian police arrest 3 people after migrant dies in fight

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Police in Bosnia have arrested three people after a migrant died of injuries he has suffered in a fight with other migrants.

Police in the capital Sarajevo said on Tuesday the suspects are three men from Pakistan, including a minor. The fight erupted on Saturday near the Usivak camp in Sarajevo.

Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Bosnia while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe. The Balkan country has been struggling with the influx while still coping with the consequences of a devastating war in the 1990s.

Most migrants in Bosnia have been flocking to a northwestern region that borders European Union member Croatia. Authorities have announced plans to open two additional migrant camps in Sarajevo and the central town of Tuzla.

The Associated Press

