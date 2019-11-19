Loading articles...

Book about Jack the Ripper’s victims wins nonfiction prize

LONDON — A book that seeks to restore the humanity of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper has won Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award.

Historian Hallie Rubenhold was awarded the 50,000-pound ($65,000) Baillie Gifford Prize on Tuesday for “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper.”

Rubenhold shifts the focus from the killer who terrorized London’s East End in 1888 — the subject of hundreds of books — to his victims. Rubehnhold said they were “ordinary people, like you and I, who happened to fall upon hard times.”

Stig Abell, who chaired the judging panel, said the book “spoke with an urgency and passion to our own times.”

The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

The Associated Press

