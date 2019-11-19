Loading articles...

Authorities: 1 killed during attempted armoured truck robbery

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities say a guard fatally shot a person suspected of trying to rob an armoured truck at a bank north of Houston and another suspect remains on the run.

Police Chief James Nowak says two individuals tried to rob a Brink’s armoured truck Tuesday morning outside a Chase bank in Willis.

Authorities say one of the truck’s guards fatally shot and killed one of the suspects.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching a nearby wooded area for the other suspect, who fled on foot. That suspect is described as tall and dressed in black.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect killed during the attempted robbery.

Willis is located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of Houston.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Courtice Rd. - left lane blocked with a collision & right lane closed for construction, delay from Harmony.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:24 PM
Fog Advisory ENDED as of 12:06pm but there could be more tonight #HaltonHills #Milton etc (Nov 19 -Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more