ATF agent gets $450,000 settlement in email harassment case

SEATTLE — A supervisor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Seattle is receiving a $450,000 settlement after complaining of racial harassment from a co-worker with a Nazi tattoo.

The Seattle Times reports Cheryl Bishop, a senior supervisory agent who is black, complained of harassment from Bradley Devlin, the bureau’s resident agent in charge in Eugene, Oregon.

Devlin has a “German Eagle SS Lightning bolt” tattoo he says he got infiltrating a white supremacist biker gang in Ohio.

Bishop sued the ATF in 2018, saying the agency retaliated and scuttled her appointment to work at headquarters after she filed a discrimination complaint against Devlin.

Devlin said in court documents he is not racist and called Bishop’s complaints absurd.

He described their conflict as based on personality, not race.

