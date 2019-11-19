Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ammonia leak prompts food bank to dump 1.8M pounds of food
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 7:49 pm EST
HOUSTON — An ammonia leak that contaminated all three of the Houston Food Bank’s refrigerated storage areas has forced it to dump 1.8 million pounds of food just over a week before Thanksgiving Day.
The Houston Chronicle reports a fan broke in one of the food storage areas a week ago, severing a line feeding ammonia coolant and contaminating the food.
No injuries were reported from the toxic contamination, but Food Bank President Brian Greene says the food contaminated ranged from oranges and apples to rice and beans.
As of Tuesday, the shelves in the vast storage room where the leak happened had been emptied and a team had begun scrubbing down the areas.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
The Associated Press
