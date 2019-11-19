Loading articles...

Ammonia leak prompts food bank to dump 1.8M pounds of food

HOUSTON — An ammonia leak that contaminated all three of the Houston Food Bank’s refrigerated storage areas has forced it to dump 1.8 million pounds of food just over a week before Thanksgiving Day.

The Houston Chronicle reports a fan broke in one of the food storage areas a week ago, severing a line feeding ammonia coolant and contaminating the food.

No injuries were reported from the toxic contamination, but Food Bank President Brian Greene says the food contaminated ranged from oranges and apples to rice and beans.

As of Tuesday, the shelves in the vast storage room where the leak happened had been emptied and a team had begun scrubbing down the areas.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Guelph Line - the right lane is blocked with a collision. Crews are on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A pair of wheels flew off a truck on the 407, striking and badly damaging another car. OPP are now worried about your winter t…
Latest Weather
Read more