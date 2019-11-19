Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Agency reports detail deadly N Carolina explosion, response
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 4:14 am EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have analyzed their response to a natural gas explosion that killed two people, injured two dozen others, levelled one building and damaged others, some of which have been condemned.
The city and county of Durham last week released fire and emergency management reports that provide a timeline of the April 10 explosion since ruled accidental.
Authorities were alerted to the smell of gas at the busy shopping district at 9:11 a.m. Finding nothing, responders left. A report of a cut gas line called them back about an hour later, and evacuations were underway when the gas ignited. The leak was stopped after another hour.
The reports recommend improved co-ordination and increased staffing, training and standard compliance, such as those requiring fire personnel wear personal protective equipment.