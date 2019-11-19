Loading articles...

Afghan woman ambassador launches group to help Afghan women

TANZANIA, Tanzania — Afghanistan’s first female ambassador to the United Nations has started a U.N. group to protect the rights Afghan women gained after the Taliban was ousted from power 18 years ago, amid fresh efforts to rekindle talks with the fundamentalist group to end the country’s long-running war.

Adela Raz told reporters Tuesday she is “not totally certain” the Afghan government will insist on preserving women’s rights in talks with the Taliban, which is a key reason the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan was formed.

The Taliban imposed a harsh form of Islamic law when they ruled Afghanistan in 1996-2001 that barred women from education and jobs and subjected them to stoning.

Raz says about 20 countries with female ambassadors and deputy ambassadors have already joined the Group of Friends.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Meadowvale collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: A pair of wheels flew off a truck on the 407, striking and badly damaging another car. OPP are now worried about your winter t…
Latest Weather
Read more