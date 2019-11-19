Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Chicago woman accused in cut-from-womb case gives birth
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 4:02 pm EST
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman charged in the death of a mother and the child cut from her womb has given birth.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Tuesday that 25-year-old Desiree Figueroa was taken from Cook County Jail, where she has been held since May, to give birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital.
She is now back in jail.
Authorities provided no further information. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has refused to comment.
Figueroa and her mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s home, then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the brain-damaged newborn, claiming the baby boy as her own. The baby died weeks later.
The Associated Press
