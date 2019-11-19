Loading articles...

4th man convicted in Florida girl’s shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fourth man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Florida girl.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 20-year-old Stanley Harris III pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, along with three others previously convicted in the shooting of Heidy Rivas-Villanueva.

Authorities say 23-year-old Abrion Price and 18-year-old Trevonte Phoenix had arranged to sell a gun in August 2018 but actually planned to rob the customer. Harris had been a lookout for the customer and a firefight broke out. Heidy was waiting outside a nearby store with her family when she was shot in the head.

Records show Phoenix and Price have both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and 26-year-old Edward Garcia has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

