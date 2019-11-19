Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
4th man convicted in Florida girl’s shooting death
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 19, 2019 7:09 pm EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fourth man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Florida girl.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 20-year-old Stanley Harris III pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, along with three others previously convicted in the shooting of Heidy Rivas-Villanueva.
Authorities say 23-year-old Abrion Price and 18-year-old Trevonte Phoenix had arranged to sell a gun in August 2018 but actually planned to rob the customer. Harris had been a lookout for the customer and a firefight broke out. Heidy was waiting outside a nearby store with her family when she was shot in the head.
Records show Phoenix and Price have both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and 26-year-old Edward Garcia has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com