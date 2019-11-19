Loading articles...

1 stabbed during Scarborough robbery

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person has been stabbed and several others were reportedly robbed near a Scarborough department store on Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue are just before 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was allegedly robbed as well and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say five or six other people were also reportedly robbed, but were not injured.

Officers are looking for a 17-year-old male with a thin build, brown hair and clean-shaven who was wearing a grey sweater. He is considered armed and dangerous.

There were also reports of a group of “kids” scattering in the area, but it’s unclear if they are involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Keele express - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:32 PM
Funny how 4 degrees can feel like 10 after a cold and active start to November! Tomorrow we will be sunny and seaso…
Latest Weather
Read more