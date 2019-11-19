1 stabbed during Scarborough robbery

One person has been stabbed and several others were reportedly robbed near a Scarborough department store on Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue are just before 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was allegedly robbed as well and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say five or six other people were also reportedly robbed, but were not injured.

Officers are looking for a 17-year-old male with a thin build, brown hair and clean-shaven who was wearing a grey sweater. He is considered armed and dangerous.

There were also reports of a group of “kids” scattering in the area, but it’s unclear if they are involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.