1 dead, 4 hurt after house fire in western Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died and four other people were injured after an early morning house fire in western Arkansas.

Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in Fort Smith, about 125 miles (200 kilometres) northwest of Little Rock. The Fort Smith Police Department says three other children were life-flighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while their mother is in intensive care at a Fort Smith hospital.

No names have been released, and police say more details will be released following an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Associated Press

