Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run at Midland and Steeles

Last Updated Nov 18, 2019 at 9:36 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near Midland and Steeles avenues Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area around 6:30 p.m.

A woman was reportedly struck by a dark coloured SUV and found unconscious. Paramedics say it is possible she was struck by more than one vehicle.

She was taken to a trauma centre with very serious injuries.

The SUV and driver involved fled the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WrongULose

The best way to deal with these hit and runs is once the suspect is found, take them to the scene of crime, make them stand on the road and then ram into them with a similar vehicle. Impact should be filmed to help with investigation.

November 18, 2019 at 9:50 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 south of Sheppard collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more