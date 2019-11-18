Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run at Midland and Steeles

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near Midland and Steeles avenues Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area around 6:30 p.m.

A woman was reportedly struck by a dark coloured SUV and found unconscious. Paramedics say it is possible she was struck by more than one vehicle.

She was taken to a trauma centre with very serious injuries.

The SUV and driver involved fled the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.