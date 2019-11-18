Loading articles...

Woman gets 15 days for throwing cup at Florida congressman

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A woman has been sentenced to 15 days in federal custody for throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump.

Federal court records show that 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat’yev was sentenced last Monday in Pensacola. Her confinement is scheduled to begin Dec. 2.

Kondrat’yev pleaded guilty to assault in August. She had faced up to a year in prison.

Authorities say Kondrat’yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back. Several witnesses identified Kondrat’yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB 404 south of Sheppard collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more