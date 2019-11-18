Loading articles...

Wisconsin girl with inspirational love of dogs dies at age 8

HARTLAND, Wis. — A Wisconsin girl with an inoperable brain tumour who received tens of thousands of pictures of her favourite animal from strangers has died at age 8.

Emma Mertens loved dogs. So, after she was diagnosed in January family and friends sent photos of their dogs to the Hartland girl. And after some social media posts, the photos, letters and gifts from around the world started pouring in to Emma.

In March, 40 police dogs and their handlers from around Wisconsin paid a special visit to Emma at her home.

Emma’s parents asked well-wishers to support her foundation at emmalovesdogs.org and in September it made its first gift — a protective vest for the Racine County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer, Stax.

Her family says Emma died Sunday.

The Associated Press

