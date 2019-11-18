Loading articles...

Western Forest Products negotiations break down with striking workers

The Western Forest Products Inc.logo is shown in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

VANCOUVER — Western Forest Products Inc. says negotiations with the United Steelworkers union representing workers in a long-running coastal B.C. strike ended without resolution on the weekend.

The company says no active negotiations are occurring and no future mediation dates have been scheduled after 14 hours of bargaining occurred on Saturday and Sunday supervised by two independent mediators.

CEO Don Demens says the mediators informed the company talks were over after it presented a contract offer.

The strike which began July 1 affects about 3,000 coastal forest workers employed in Western Forest Products’ sawmills and timberlands operations.

Demens says the company offered a five-year agreement with a $2,000 signing bonus and wage increases of two per cent per year for the first four years and 2.5 per cent in the fifth year.

He says the company also agreed to drop proposals to modernize agreements, as well as pension plan alternatives opposed by the union, but didn’t go along with Steelworker demands for a shorter-term agreement, bigger wage hikes and less shift flexibility.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 president Brian Butler says the union would release its position on the matter later Monday.

The company’s shares lost five cents or 3.9 per cent at $1.22 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.

Companies mentioned in this article: (TSX:WEF)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of the 407 - two left lanes remain closed, it's jammed from Hwy 25. EB Steeles is the busiest o…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more