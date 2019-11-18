Loading articles...

US draws fewer new foreign students for 3rd straight year

A new report finds that the number of foreign students coming to U.S. universities continued to decrease last year.

The annual report from the Institute of International Education found a 1% decrease in the number of newly enrolled international students in fall 2018 compared to the year before. It follows two previous years of decreases, which were the first downturns in more than a decade.

Some schools have blamed President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric for driving students away, but the State Department says students are deterred by the high cost of college.

China continued to send more students than any other country, followed by India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Although fewer new students are coming, the study found that more are staying for temporary work after they graduate.

Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Northbound DVP ramp to the westbound 401 is closed for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 01:37 PM
Your @TOSantaParade weather forecast on @680NEWSweather! Have a great time and bundle up!
Latest Weather
Read more