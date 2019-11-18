Loading articles...

UN expert: 100,000 kids in migration-related detention in US

GENEVA — An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States.

Human rights lawyer Manfred Nowak said Monday the U.S. is holding “far more” than are other countries for which he has reliable figures. About 60 out of every 100,000 children in the U.S. are deprived of liberty, versus about five on average in Western Europe.

Nowak said country-specific figures for the U.N. Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, a version of which was released in July, will be published Tuesday. Data came from government and advocacy group statistics.

The U.S. government didn’t respond to his team’s questionnaire. The U.S. is the only country not to have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of the 407 - two left lanes remain closed, it's jammed from Hwy 25. EB Steeles is the busiest o…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more