UK parties make election pitches to wary business leaders

LONDON — The leaders of Britain’s three biggest national political parties are making their pitches to business leaders, trying to persuade skeptical industries that they can end years of economic uncertainty over Brexit.

More than three years after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union, the terms of the country’s departure and future relationship with the bloc remain unclear.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson are all due to address a conference of the Confederation of British Industry on Monday.

Johnson is set to promise business tax cuts, while Corbyn will pledge a big apprenticeships program. Swinson will say the centrist Lib Dems are the “natural party of business” because they back remaining in the EU — as do many industries.

