Teen chased by police breaks legs with airport terminal leap

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a teenager broke both his legs after leaping from an Oklahoma City airport terminal roof while being chased by officers.

An Oklahoma City police statement says the 16-year-old male was exiting a Houston-to-Oklahoma City flight at Will Rogers World Airport when police approached with a felony burglary warrant. Police say he slipped out a side door on the jet bridge, ran across the terminal apron and climbed to the terminal roof in a bid to elude capture.

As officers continued their pursuit across the roof, police say the teen jumped to the apron below, breaking both legs. He was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

The Associated Press

