Loading articles...

T-Mobile says Sievert to become CEO in May 2020

T-Mobile says Mike Sievert will become CEO in May, following the end of John Legere’s contract.

The company said Monday that the move is part of its succession plan.

Legere will remain with the company as a board member. Sievert, who has worked with Legere for the past seven years, currently serves as president, chief operating officer and a director.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
NB 400 north of 5th line, two right lanes are blocked with a collision. Slick conditions, drive carefully!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
Heavier band of snow west of Newmarket, west of Brampton, in Caledon and it’s mainly snow. Elsewhere rain showers (…
Latest Weather
Read more