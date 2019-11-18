Loading articles...

Spain: men convicted in rape case stand trial in 2nd case

MADRID — Four Spanish men convicted earlier this year of raping a woman in a notorious case are standing trial on charges of sexual abuse in a separate incident.

The men had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” and are currently serving 15-year sentences handed down by the Supreme Court for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.

The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.

Prosecutors allege the men sexually abused a 21-year-old woman in Cordoba the same year as the Pamplona case, after driving her home from a night club and when she was unconscious. Prosecutors say the men made a video of the assault.

The men pleaded not guilty Monday and exercised their right not to testify.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
NB 400 at Major Mackenzie, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
Heavier band of snow west of Newmarket, west of Brampton, in Caledon and it’s mainly snow. Elsewhere rain showers (…
Latest Weather
Read more