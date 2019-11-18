SIU investigating after allegedly stolen car crashes into police cruiser in Brampton

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after an allegedly stolen car collided with a Peel police cruiser in Brampton.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Queen and Main streets shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday but details of what happen afterwards are still unclear.

Debris could be seen laying across the major intersection.

Two men are now in custody and police believe there are no other suspects at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and anyone with information is asked to contact police.