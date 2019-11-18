Loading articles...

Serbia’s president released from hospital

In this April 23, 2018, photo, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia. The office of Serbia's president said Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, he has been hospitalized with cardiovascular problems. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s president has been released from the hospital where he was treated for cardiovascular problems over the weekend.

State TV broadcaster RTS quoted officials as saying Aleksandar Vucic is feeling better after being admitted to the military hospital in Belgrade on Friday.

No other details were immediately available. Serbian media have reported in the past that the 49-year-old Vucic suffers from high blood pressure.

Pro-government media say his condition worsened following “inappropriate” questions by journalists about alleged corruption by government ministers.

A former extreme nationalist during the 1990s war in Yugoslavia, Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party came to power seven years ago promising to take Serbia into the European Union. The populist leader has since faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy.

The Associated Press

