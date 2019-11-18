Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi-led coalition says Yemeni rebels hijacked vessel
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 11:30 am EST
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says Iran-aligned rebels have hijacked a vessel south of the Red Sea.
Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki as saying Monday that Houthi rebels seized the vessel while it was towing a South Korean drilling rig the previous day.
Al-Malki said the “attack” threatens vital shipping routes in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, used for oil shipments from the Gulf to Europe, as well as goods from Asia to Europe.
A Houthi leader, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi tweeted that their forces seized a South Korean vessel in Yemen’s waters and would release it.
The Houthis have in the past targeted oil tankers and military ships belonging to Saudi Arabia and its partners in the coalition fighting in Yemen’s war since 2015.
The Associated Press
