Loading articles...

Remains found in Nebraska linked to Missouri killings

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska authorities say human remains found in a stock trailer could be those of at least one of two Wisconsin brothers who prosecutors say were fatally shot by a Missouri farmer.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said Monday that a rancher near Hershey, Nebraska, found the remains mixed with dirt in a plastic tub inside the trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

Garland Nelson, a 25-year-old Missouri farmer, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, of Wisconsin, then burning their bodies and dumping them in a manure pile. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Relatives say the brothers travelled to Nelson’s farm to collect on a $250,000 debt.

Kramer says Missouri authorities confirmed the remains could belong to one of the brothers.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Bayview collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more