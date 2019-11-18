Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutors drop death penalty for man convicted in 3 deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 11:56 am EST
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. A jury has convicted Kratz in the slayings of three young men whose bodies were found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm. Kratz was convicted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, of first-degree murder and other offenses. The jury must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania say they won’t pursue the death penalty against a man convicted in the slayings of three young men found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm.
The Bucks County district attorney’s office said Monday that it is dropping its pursuit with the understanding of the victims’ families.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled Monday for 22-year-old Sean Kratz. He was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other offences.
A cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot. They say Kratz shot one man in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.