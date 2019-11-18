Loading articles...

Pennsylvania families demand investigation into rare cancers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The families of young people diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer have confronted Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf over what they called his administration’s insufficient response to a health crisis they blame on pollution from the shale gas industry.

Dozens of children and young adults have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and other forms of cancer in a four-county region of southwestern Pennsylvania where energy companies have drilled intensively.

The cause of Ewing sarcoma is unknown, and there’s been no evidence linking the Pennsylvania cases to the natural gas industry.

But the families, confronting Wolf at the Capitol on Monday, demanded that he launch an environmental investigation into the cancers that have devastated their loved ones.

Wolf says he’s ordered his health department to look into the possibility.

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching the 427 collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more