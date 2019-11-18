Loading articles...

Pence aide’s testimony renews focus on VP’s Ukraine role

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia, arrives for a closed-door interview in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals at the Capitol in Washington. A public appearance by an aide to Mike Pence before the House Intelligence Committee this week is drawing renewed attention to the vice president and what he knew about the events that sparked the House impeaching investigation.Williams is a career foreign service officer detailed to Pence's office from the State Department. She compiled briefing materials for him on Ukraine and was listened in on Trump's July 25 call with Zelenskiy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — A public appearance by an aide to Mike Pence before the House Intelligence Committee this week is drawing renewed attention to what the vice-president knew about the events that sparked the House impeachment probe.

Investigators will hear from Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer detailed to Pence’s office from the State Department. Aides to Pence insist he knew nothing about President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainians to investigate Democrats.

But they’re walking a thin political line in trying to make the case that Pence was out of the loop on questionable aspects of Trump’s Ukraine policy while also presenting Pence as an influential voice in prodding the president to release the military aid.

Jill Colvin And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Leslie in the collectors - two right lane are now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Most of the mixed wet weather has moved on. Scattered flurries tonight as temps fall to lows near minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more