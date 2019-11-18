Over 3,800 residents without power in Brampton

Just over 3,800 residents are in the dark after a power outage in Brampton.

The affected homes are in the area of Goreway Drive to Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway to Bovaird Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, but crews are on the scene investigating.

The estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m.

Some traffic lights on Bovaird have been affected by the outage and police have been dispatched to assist with traffic.