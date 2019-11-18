Loading articles...

No signs foul play in death of man found in Missouri freezer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say an autopsy has found no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer in his wife’s bedroom inside the couple’s southwest Missouri home.

Joplin police say the autopsy also confirmed that the man was Paul Barton, whose wife, 67-year-old Barbara Watters, is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The body was found last week after a witness told police that Barton’s body had been in Watters’ freezer since his death on Dec. 30, 2018. No details were provided about how the witness knew the couple.

No charges have been filed in Barton’s death. Police said before Watters’ arrest on Thursday that she has unspecified “mental disorders” and is known to carry firearms.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:41 AM
UPDATE: @alectranews says power is expected to be restored by 10AM! take your time through the intersections where…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Heavier band of snow west of Newmarket, west of Brampton, in Caledon and it’s mainly snow. Elsewhere rain showers (…
Latest Weather
Read more