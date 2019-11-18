Loading articles...

N. Korea snubs US move to postpone military drill with South

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it won’t consider a U.S. decision to postpone a joint military exercise with South Korea a concession in stalled nuclear diplomacy.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday the United States and South Korea have indefinitely postponed a joint aerial drill in an “act of goodwill” toward North Korea.

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol said Tuesday his country demands that “the U.S. quit the drill or stop it once and for all.”

Kim said the U.S. “should not dream of the negotiations for denuclearization before dropping its hostile policy toward” North Korea.

After Esper’s announcement on the drill, President Donald Trump in a tweet urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “act quickly, get the deal done,” saying “See you soon!”

The Associated Press

