Museum exhibit marks 100 years of women cartoon artists

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new exhibit at the world’s largest cartoon museum honours the contribution of women comic strip and cartoon artists.

The exhibit that opened this month and runs until May 2020 includes works from early suffragette cartoonists and top comic strip page and mainstream comic book artists.

The display at Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum also includes works by communities of self-published minicomics creators and art from graphic novels and anthologies.

Contemporary artists with work featured in the display include Alison Bechdel, author of the graphic novel “Fun Home”; Lynn Johnston, creator of the “For Better or For Worse” comic strip; and Lynda Barry, author of the weekly strip “Ernie Pook’s Comeek.”

The Associated Press

