Mexican president defends indigenous pensions plan

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president is defending his plan to provide pensions to indigenous people starting at age 65 after being criticized by some in the political opposition.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that those who question the measure should visit poor indigenous communities to see how residents live.

He says indigenous seniors often are in worse health than their city-dwelling counterparts due to decades of hard labour and poor nutrition.

Some criticized his plan for considering race in the provision of social benefits. A conservative opposition senator tweeted that “only a deeply racist government” would do so.

López Obrador says there’s nothing wrong with giving special help to marginalized communities

In his words: “If giving preferential attention to indigenous people is racist, put me on the list.”

The Associated Press

