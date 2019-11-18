Loading articles...

McConnell: Lack of civility is country’s biggest problem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the country has a “behavioural problem” as he called on both sides of the political spectrum to defuse the anger now swirling around political debates.

Speaking in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican leader said Monday that the lack of civility is the country’s biggest problem. McConnell, a close ally of President Donald Trump, says the country needs to get back to debating issues without “getting angry and acting out.”

Known for his hard-hitting campaign style, McConnell said campaigns are always “hot salsa” but governing doesn’t need to be that way. McConnell is seeking another Senate term in the 2020 election.

McConnell later told reporters that his comments were motivated by last year’s acrimonious confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle EB 401 approaching Victoria Park express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
Rain/snow mix across most of the GTA right now. Rain for some. tonight as temps fall a few flurries are possible.…
Latest Weather
Read more