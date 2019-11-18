Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
McConnell: Lack of civility is country’s biggest problem
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 18, 2019 12:41 pm EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the country has a “behavioural problem” as he called on both sides of the political spectrum to defuse the anger now swirling around political debates.
Speaking in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican leader said Monday that the lack of civility is the country’s biggest problem. McConnell, a close ally of President Donald Trump, says the country needs to get back to debating issues without “getting angry and acting out.”
Known for his hard-hitting campaign style, McConnell said campaigns are always “hot salsa” but governing doesn’t need to be that way. McConnell is seeking another Senate term in the 2020 election.
McConnell later told reporters that his comments were motivated by last year’s acrimonious confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.