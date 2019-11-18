Loading articles...

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors weigh mixed signals on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Technology and communications companies led the declines in early trading Monday.

Broadcom fell 1% and CBS lost 1.4%.

Energy stocks were also lower as the price of crude oil fell. ConocoPhillips gave up 2.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,114.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,982. The Nasdaq lost 25 points, or 0.3%, to 8,515.

Bond price rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.81%.

The Associated Press

