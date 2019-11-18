Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle in Mississauga

File photo of a Peel Regional Police officer and vehicle.

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene at Burnamthorpe Road East and Absolute Avenue just after 6 a.m. Monday.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver involved remained on the scene and the intersection has been shut down while police investigate.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
There is a power outage in the Brampton area bounded by Sandalwood to Bovaird, Bramalea to Goreway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Markham now getting into some light rain showers (as of 6:40am Nov 18)along with parts of west end. Radar showing a…
Latest Weather
Read more