Lucy DeCoutere on life after the Ghomeshi trial

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been five years since Lucy DeCoutere went public with accusations of sexual assault against former CBC Radio host Jian Ghomeshi. The actress and Royal Canadian Air Force captain joins guest host Sarah Boesveld to talk about the trauma of the trial, and what she’s learned about change, healing, and resilience. From finding humour in dark situations, to hiking to Mount Everest Base Camp, DeCoutere tells us of the responsibility she now has to be an advocate, and the resulting emotional toll.

Guest: Lucy DeCoutere

Guest Host: Sarah Boesveld

